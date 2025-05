Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was amazing to kick start the triple header with a win on Sunday in Imola.

"We made a lot of positive steps, I felt a lot more comfortable in the car and this puts us in a more positive position moving forward. We will need to keep pushing and not get ahead of ourselves as Monaco will be a bit tougher, with it being a street circuit. It hasn't been our strongest track in the past, but we did make a step forward with the set up and we will try and do the best that we can. Again, qualifying is key here and we are reliant on strategy so it will be about getting a good result on Saturday and extracting the best possible performance of the car. It will also be nice to be close to home for this race, especially when it is such a hectic and busy weekend!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "Some of last weekend made it one to forget in Imola, but there was also positives to take and those have given me a boost coming into Monaco. I made a silly mistake in Qualifying, so I need to learn patience and know the results will come to me. The car felt good all weekend and I know this car has the ability to perform, going from pitlane to P10 felt good but in Monaco I want to be moving through the field a lot higher up. That's the aim for this weekend and to maintain the focus this track and the RB21 requires to be successful. Monaco is a crazy week, Red Bull show up in a way no other team does in Monte Carlo and I want to make the impact I know we can on track."

Stats & Facts

• The team have won the Monaco Grand Prix seven times, the most by any constructor since Red Bull Racing entered Formula One 21 years ago.

• On the weekend of Oracle Red Bull Racing's 400th Grand Prix, Max delivered a host of records for the team to celebrate. His victory cemented the team as the most successful constructor in the 21st century with 124 wins and Max's fastest lap was the 100th in team history - becoming only the fifth constructor to reach a century.

• Having finished in the points at the Emilia-Romagna GP, Yuki became the first Oracle Red Bull Racing driver to score points from a pit lane start since Checo at the 2023 Qatar GP.

• Yuki will be making his 95th Grand Prix start this weekend, surpassing Ukyo Katayama to become the most experienced Japanese driver in F1 history.

• Max secured his fourth-consecutive victory in Imola, setting a new circuit record, whilst also making the Emilia-Romagna GP the fifth different Grand Prix that he has won on four occasions.