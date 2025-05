Verstappen surprised at Imola win

Despite scoring a record fourth successive victory at Imola, Max Verstappen admits surprise at latest win.

Not for the first time, the expression 'against all odds' has to be used when referring to the four-time world champion's latest victory, as what is likely to be the final race at Imola was expected to be a walkover for McLaren.

Though he narrowly missed out on pole, the race pace of the Papaya pair almost ensured that the Dutchman would, at best, be battling the likes of George Russell for the final podium place.

A tardy getaway from the start-line appeared to back that up, as Oscar Piastri headed off towards Turn 1 and Russell pulled alongside.

But heading into Turn 2, Verstappen hit the brakes just right and sailed past a clearly unsuspecting Piastri and headed off into the distance.

Had it not been for a late Safety Car the Red Bull driver wouldn't have been seen again, such was his dominance, but even handed this second, golden opportunity the McLaren pair were unable to stop the Verstappen juggernaut.

"Yeah, the initial start wasn't that amazing," admitted Verstappen at race end, "but then Turn 2 luckily worked out quite well for me," he added in a masterpiece of understatement.

"I was happy to be in the lead," her continued, "but I was still not entirely sure how quick we were going to be because I was also in the lead in Miami, but we did not have a great pace there. So I just tried to follow a bit my rhythm.

"I do think the car felt a bit nicer, a bit more controlled to drive now in the long run," he admitted, feeling that his car's improved balance allowed him to save his tyres more than in previous races.

"That helped me, I think, to look after the tyres, probably a bit more than normal. So, overall quite surprising, but of course very happy with what we showed today. I just hope that we can show this kind of performance a bit more often."

Asked specifically about that move, he said: "I think it's a bit like I started to carry a bit more speed to the apex. Then at one point, you have that kind of a momentum swing going into Turn 3. And then, of course, I knew that I was ahead, but it all goes so fast.

"You have to be really precise to try and not go too far offline," he added. "But yeah, luckily the grip was all right there."

"The start was pretty average," added team boss, Christian Horner. "It was the first corner, and I think maybe Oscar was more focused on George Russell and he left the slightest of gaps and Max just sent it and it was kind of win it or bin it.

"He's just so good in that situation," he continued, "he just sees a gap and it's so decisive for him.

"Thereafter, we had the pace to pull out a gap. We had the margin on tyre degradation that we could see were in a better shape than the McLarens. Then the VSC came out, that was at an opportune time, circa mid-race.

"And then the safety car came out, which was another essentially free pitstop for the first couple of guys.

"But at all times, Max had the pace. He was able to respond. It never felt that we were under pressure from behind. So, it was a great performance. Overall, a very positive 400th Grand Prix."

Though 22 points down on Piastri, the paced of the RB20, not to mention the improved tyre management, suggests that the Dutchman's hopes of a fifth title are still on, especially as the intra-team battle between the Woking pair intensifies.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Imola here.