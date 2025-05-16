Swearing U-turn, a bit suspect, says Russell

George Russell has branded the FIA's review of its swearing rules as suspect, insisting the rule should never have been introduced in the first place.

Of course, many will see the U-turn as a means to appease the drivers at a time Carlos Sainz Snr has admitted the possibility that he may run against Mohammed ben Sulayem for the FIA presidency.

The Spaniard is popular with drivers and fans, and judging by the way Stefano Domenicali was escorting him over the Miami weekend, popular with F1 bosses also.

So, what better way to win over the drivers than to relax rules that many felt should never have been instigated in the first place.

"I feel the changes should have never happened in the first place," said Russell, a director of the GPDA, and who had originally claimed the ban treated the drivers like children.

"We're talking about a situation where things have been reverted because it was a little bit ludicrous in the first place," he added. "Of course we're happy to see things go back to how they should be, but it should never have been there in the first place. So it feels a bit wrong to be thanking the changes when we shouldn't have been in that place to begin with. It's a bit of a strange predicament.

"And we've still had no correspondence with anyone from senior level FIA," he revealed, hinting that the announcement was a PR move. "So, yeah, it's all a bit suspect."

"It seems a bit of a mess there at the moment," added Lewis Hamilton, clearly referring to the FIA. "There's lots of changes that are needed, for sure.

"I don't know where it's stemming from," he continued. "I mean, it is ridiculous. But nothing I say is going to make any difference to it."

The original plan to fine drivers €10,000 now sees it drop to €5,000 while race stewards have the option to suspend a penalty if it is a first offence.

"It's a positive start I would say," said Max Verstappen, the first driver to fall foul of the rule. "I'm pleased that they realised that what they had before was probably a bit too aggressive."

Despite Ben Sulayem's claim of "constructive feedback" with the drivers, Russell says there have been no meetings with the FIA president.

"It seems more challenging than it should be, really," said the Mercedes driver, referring to the inability to meet up with and discuss issues. "But, you know, we've all put our views forward.

"I wouldn't say it's gotten to a point of no return," he added, "but you at least want to see willingness from the other party. And I think we feel we've put our views forward and we want to have conversations and dialogue. And there's only so much you can ask. It's got to be mutual and it's got to come from both directions."