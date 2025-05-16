Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We tried a lot of things today.

"Some things worked a bit better than others but, ultimately, we weren't fast enough today. Qualifying will be important here and, at the moment, we aren't quite where we want to be. We need to do a bit more work to have a better balance in the car and go faster. It is the same in the long runs, I got overtaken by the McLarens and we weren't really where we wanted to be compared to other Teams. Overall, it was a bit tough today."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Overall it was a positive day of practice. We know our limitations and it was good to do our first long run today with the new upgrade package, but we need to nail it tomorrow. We still have lots of work to do as a Team and we will look to put it all together tomorrow. The gap at the top to McLaren still exists, but we'll focus our side to keep improving and what we need to do to make a step for Qualifying."