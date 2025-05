Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "To have the win here is fantastic.

"The start wasn't the best but I can say turn two was good! Once we got into the lead I think we showed what we could do with the pace of the car and I could push quite nicely. The race was a lot more promising than what I expected, which was really good for us, and the car felt a lot more stable. We have clearly made a step forward with the set up of the car. I looked after my tyres quite well and it felt really good on both of the compounds. It took a while for the car to be cleared during the VSC but we were able to pit which was good. It was a bit of a reset and I could also pull away as Oscar had used tyres. I am really happy with this result and from the Team's side we did everything well: good strategy, good pit stops and really calm communication everywhere, which is what you need in a successful race. It was a big weekend for us and good to see that the upgrades worked on the car. Big thank you to everyone here and at the factory for this, this makes our 400th race even more special. Hopefully we can extract what we learnt here today a bit more often. It has been a really positive weekend for us and we will keep on going, keep trying to be better and of course enjoy it a bit tonight!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "A tough weekend. A massive effort by the mechanics to get my car ready after yesterday, and I am glad that I was able to give back to the Team and thank them for the work they did, even if it was just one point. It's small, but at least it is something for the Team. I am still frustrated from yesterday, but I shook it off and I gave it my all today to be in the top 10 after starting in the pit lane. We've made a step this weekend and the Qualifying setup was a big change, but we didn't change much setup from yesterday and it was good to have more time to learn and experience the car in the race. I tried to keep the McLaren behind for longer today but they had more grip with fresher tyres. The safety cars also created some interesting situations. I still have more to adapt to in the car, and my focus is now on Qualifying in Monaco and getting results in the next few races. And of course, a massive massive job and congrats to Max on the win and the whole Team on the result today."

Christian Horner: "What a win for Max in Imola! The perfect way to celebrate our 400th race and claim our fourth consecutive victory here. It was an impressive all round performance. Max delivered a sensational move at turn one to take the lead, followed by some strong work in the pit lane from the Team at the opportune moment to deliver a clinical victory. It was also a strong drive for Yuki who got into the points from the pit lane after the Team did a great job to rebuild his car overnight after Qualifying. A great 400th race for the Team which gives us something to build on into Monaco next week!