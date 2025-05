Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "First of all, the most important thing is that Yuki is okay, so that is good, especially after a crash like that happens. Today, to get P2 it was overall a good result and I think we improved a lot from yesterday.

The car was a lot nicer to drive and we did some good work overnight and made positive developments. I am pretty happy with the balance of the car and we put it in a much better window and saw it really come alive. The tyres overheated a bit more than we would like; it was the first time with this tyre and they were a bit too soft for us which impacted our performance a bit. As we went faster, the more they overheated so we couldn't optimise the performance of the car as much as we would have liked. However, it was a good start and I am pleased to be starting on the front row tomorrow. The race will be a different story as McLaren's advantage is in the race on the long runs and they are good at keeping the tyres under control. We will see where we are with the pace but we will just focus on ourselves. We will aim to extract the most that we can out of the car and hopefully come away with a good result."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Thankfully, I am physically okay and feel fine. We made quite a lot of changes to the car from FP3 to Qualifying, I just overdid it and pushed too hard on the lap and took too much curb and lost the car. It is frustrating and unfortunately was a stupid mistake that has caused big work and effort for the mechanics. The car felt quick before and I know what went wrong and it's just an unfortunate situation to be in. Big apologies to the team, and we will look at the damage and hopefully the car will be good for tomorrow in the race."

Christian Horner: "An exciting Qualifying for Max. Another great performance. I seem to say it every week. He was close, it was such a small margin for Pole but it's good to be on the front of the grid and it sets us up well for tomorrow. On the other side of the garage, yes, it was a big crash for Yuki, but the main thing is that he is okay. You can always fix a car but having said that, there is lots of work to do tonight for the mechanics. I think he got a little too much kerb on the left hand side. We have a lot of work to do but, as I say, we are all grateful that Yuki is ok."