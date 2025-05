Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is always disappointing to be knocked out in Q1 so right now I feel sad for everyone at the team.

"We were lacking pace today. It is all relative, though, as we were seven tenths off the best time in Q1 and that is the difference between being in the top ten in the session or being in the bottom five and out. For some reason we are just too slow here. The car is moving around on the bumps, we are lacking grip and generally sliding too much. We tried different set-ups but we just could not fix those difficult areas. Tomorrow, we have the mandatory two-stops, so it certainly is not over yet. We need something to happen and we will see what we can do tomorrow to try and work our way back up towards the points positions. There are a lot of cars ahead in order to make our way to the top ten but tomorrow could be interesting with some variation on strategy. We just have to be on top of it and see what we can achieve."

Franco Colapinto: "It was not the easiest day for us today. We have struggled with the pace of the car, in particular on the Soft tyres in low speed corners where we face some difficulties with traction. We expected to be able to extract more from the car here but that has not been the case and the result from Qualifying sets us a challenge to move forward tomorrow. We will look to capitalise on the uncertainty the new mandatory two-stop at this track will bring to the race. No one knows what advantage the new rule will give to teams, which will make the race even more unpredictable, especially with how a Safety Car could make or break anyone's strategy. We will keep our heads down and work tonight to prepare for the challenge tomorrow."

Flavio Briatore: "We thought coming to Monaco we would be more competitive than we have shown so far this weekend. It has not been a good Saturday and it is clear we need to improve and give the drivers a car that is quicker and more consistent. With two stops in the race tomorrow it gives us more of a chance with strategy to make a move in the pit-stops, so let's see what we can do with the engineers to help Pierre and Franco tomorrow."