Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is great to be back in Monaco. It's definitely one of the highlights of the year and I do love driving here.

"I would say Free Practice 1 was much better for us than Free Practice 2. We settled into a nice rhythm straight away and ended the session in eighth place. Others seemed to make a bigger step in performance in the second session so there are some question marks on our side. We had clean laps but we just seemed to lack pace. As of now, we are on the backfoot compared to those around us. We have some work to do overnight and we need to find some performance to put ourselves into the battle. I know we can do it and I am looking forward to one of the best Qualifying sessions of the year tomorrow."

Franco Colapinto: "It was nice to experience Monaco in a Formula One car today for the first time. The circuit has its unique challenges and requires a lot of confidence as a driver to put in a strong lap. We have used the day to build up my confidence in the car over the course of the two sessions and I feel we are in a good position in that regard going into tomorrow. We had a couple of positive long runs, but we faced a lot of traffic and a Red Flag in Free Practice 2, which made the second session quite tricky to manage. We are slightly off the pace, and we need to work tonight to understand where we can extract more from both cars, especially considering the important role Qualifying will play this weekend. Pierre and I will work with the team to debrief from the day and aim to come back stronger tomorrow."