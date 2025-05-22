Monaco Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Isack Hadjar, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

There was a special screening of F1: The Movie last night. Can we get your thoughts? What did you think? Pierre, let's start with you.

Pierre Gasly: Yeah. Honestly, it was really cool to be able to watch the movie for the first time. I think it looked great. I think for Formula 1, for the sport, it's an amazing opportunity to dive into our world. And yeah, it's a Hollywood movie, but personally, I'm a big fan of Brad Pitt, and he makes us all look very good as Formula 1 drivers. The production did a fantastic job. I don't want to give too much away, but I definitely hope that people from the outside are going to enjoy it.

Charles?

Charles Leclerc: It was really cool. I mean, obviously, we are looking at it as Formula 1 drivers, and we always try and see all the small details that are not exactly the way we live things. But it's very Hollywood-like, and I think that's really cool because it's not just for F1 drivers in the end. It's for a broader audience, and I thought it's absolutely great for the sport to have a movie like that. The scenes are incredible. I'm super impressed by how the camera was put onto the cars and the angles that we see from the cars driving. I know that Brad drove the car a little bit himself, which is very impressive, and I'm sure he enjoyed it. So it's really cool. And I think for F1 it's amazing because we are reaching people that we wouldn't have reached without this movie. There's a cool storytelling as well, so that's nice.

And Isack?

Isack Hadjar: I think it was weird to watch a movie about Formula 1. Like, it was quite strange, and I think it's going to send the sport into another dimension again. I think it's going to make the sport even bigger, which is nice. And as both said, it's hard to give feedback, as drivers, because we're really critical. But I think if you're a kid or someone who doesn't know about the sport, I think it's the best way to get started.

Brilliant. Thank you to all three of you. Can we come back to the hometown hero now? Charles, this was a race that went so well for you last year. Just what chance a repeat in 2025?

CL: I mean, if you want an honest answer, then low, because unfortunately our car hasn't been particularly strong in low-speed corners. And there's only low-speed corners here in Monaco. So on paper, it doesn't look like the most promising track for us. But Monaco is so unique and so different from anything we race on over the season that we can have a good surprise once we put the car down tomorrow - which I hope will happen. And if it does, then I hope to be there on Saturday because qualifying will remain the most important part of the weekend. But on paper, it's going to be a tough one.

You've always been so quick here. How much difference can the driver make even if the car isn't all there?

CL: Well, it can make a difference. I think there's been years where we definitely did not expect to be on pole, and when you think that you have zero hopes, you just go for it - maybe a little bit more than people that are trying to manage expectations in Q3. And you manage to do something special, like I think we did in 2021 where we were nowhere all season, but we managed to put it on pole here. So, I still have hopes that we can reproduce what happened last year. Obviously, it's still very fresh in my mind to come back in this paddock. The last time I was there, we won, and it was a very special moment for me.

Pierre, let's come to you now. You're sat next to Charles, so I thought we could start just by throwing it back to last weekend. Have you two had a chance to chat about what happened at Piratella?

PG: Yeah, we talked right after the race, and then coming here after reviewing some of the videos, we talked again. So, it's all clear. We had a good fight already the lap before, Turn 7. Charles put his nose in there and we had a small touch. Then all the way up to Turn 8 we were side by side. I tried to fight the position, giving some space. Ultimately, I thought I could make the corner and the grip was lower than I thought. It was all talked about. As friendly as we are off the track, when we get to the track we'll obviously fight each other as hard as we can.

So all good between you?

PG: Yeah.

Pierre, you've always gone very well in Monaco. I think it's five points finishes for you in your F1 career. Just give us a little preview of this weekend and whether you think the Alpine will go well.

PG: Well, I think as Charles touched on, Monaco is one of those tracks where it's difficult to predict or have a clear idea of where performance is going to be. It's one of those tracks, as a driver, where you feel like you can have a bigger impact on performance. The car performances are potentially more level compared to traditional tracks. All of that brings good opportunities. On my side, I see a weekend full of opportunities. I'm quite optimistic about what we can do, and I know it can be a great chance for us to get some points. It's one of my favourite tracks. It's always worked out quite well around here for me, and I'm looking forward to another year.

It's a mandatory two-stop race. Do you think that will provide opportunities for you?

PG: I always see things from the bright angle. So, I see opportunities. I see some unknowns, which we should embrace rather than be afraid of. At the end of the day, I'm not too sure anybody knows what this is going to do. It might not change much. I think what remains extremely important is qualifying. We know if you get it right in quali, you've done a big part of the job. But I'm sure it's going to open up some potential strategy, which we'll have to be on top of.

Isack, let's come to you. It's been a while since you've been in the press conference. Four times in seven races this year you've been Red Bull's top driver behind Max Verstappen. Things are going well. Can you sum up the progress so far? Have you got to grips with a Formula 1 car quicker than you were expecting?

IH: Yeah. I mean, I had doubts at the start of the year. I didn't have much testing, so I was a bit worried - like, can I handle this car? Is it going to be too fast? But now I don't have any doubts anymore, and I've adapted to it quicker than I hoped for. So far, it's been going better than I anticipated, which is - for me - I can't dream of a better start.

What about Monaco this weekend? You came so close to winning in Formula 2 last year. Do you feel there's a bit of unfinished business?

IH: No. I mean, I think Monaco treated me well over the years. It's where I signed my Red Bull contract as a 16-year-old, so it's definitely a special place for me. What I like about this track is it's the best qualifying session of the year by far, and that's what I'm looking for.

Questions From The Floor

(Mara Sangiorgio - Sky Sport Italia) Charles, you were talking about the low expectations before, but you have already driven other difficult cars here. Do you think you can still make the difference personally on a track like this?

CL: Of course. Of course, you believe in yourself. I know that on street tracks, it's been relatively positive for me in the past, so I know that there's an opportunity there. The only thing that I will say changes from this year compared to other years is that we have a very specific weakness, in my opinion, which are slow-speed corners. And Monaco being only slow-speed corners, it will be a very big achievement - and a very big surprise as well - if we are a lot better than what we expect. But yeah, the motivation that I have coming here is always very special. It's a very unique track, very different to what we are used to everywhere else. And we can be surprised positively. So the hopes are still high, but let's say that on paper, it doesn't look as positive.

(David Croft - Sky Sports F1) Charles, clearly something's not right with the car and you say it's slow-speed corners, but what's in the pipeline to come for Ferrari after a few upgrades have already hit the track? How convinced are you that the problem can be solved? And internally, have you considered the possibility of just abandoning this season?

CL: No. We definitely don't want to give up now. It's still kind of early. I mean, we're getting to mid-season soon, but we cannot afford to give up now. We've seen last year the situation changed a lot since when McLaren brought those upgrades. I believe that in Barcelona will be another very important point of the season with this new regulation on the front wings, and then we'll see whether it benefits us or not. Then we'll have to make the decision - probably Fred will have to make the decision - whether it's the right time to move on and prepare next season, that is going to be super, super important for everyone to be starting on the right foot. What is wrong with the car? I wish I knew. What's in the pipeline? We've got quite a few things, but I cannot give any timelines. And the timelines keep changing because the team is pushing a lot to bring them as early as possible. There are things, but whether it's going to be enough to close the gap - I hope so. But to be in front and fighting for wins, I'm not sure yet.

(Panagiotis Seitanidis - Ant1 TV) A question for all three. Yesterday, we had the Nationale Piloti traditional game here in Monaco. Charles as a guest, Pierre as a captain, and Isack playing as well. How much do you enjoy playing in games like that, and how important is it to have an activity that you do all together?

PG: Alright. The enjoyment is probably a hundred out of ten. I love football. I love playing. I love the feeling. I used to play when I was a kid, and I absolutely loved every single game and practice. Now, to be able to play in this sort of event, especially in an iconic stadium, kind of reminded me of some of my dreams I had when I was a kid. It's incredible to live this moment and, as you say, share a moment where you get the drivers, who are your rivals on track, but work together in this event, it's quite a unique feeling. Yesterday, I was with Isack on my left, trying to work out how to score a goal, to defend together with Carlos. Charles used to play in the past. It's just a nice event and a nice way to get into the Monaco race weekend. And we do it for charities. There was the Jules [Bianchi] Association we supported yesterday. It's great to gather a lot of people - the fans are happy, we are happy, and we raise some money to support charities. It's a great win for everybody. It's unique to Monaco and always a great highlight of the weekend.

IH: Yeah. It was tough on the legs. It was really tough. I've never actually played 11 against 11 on a real-size pitch. So that's done, for me. It was really hard - much harder than I expected. I realised also my muscles are not made for football. Changing directions... it was tough.

IH: I nearly got injured? No, it's fine. I'm okay. Something could give up anytime, you know? I felt weak.