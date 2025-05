Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: Really great result for the team today with another double points finish, and yet there is still some disappointment as there was more available to us.

"But we've been fast all year long and we are progressing relative to some giants; we were running on genuine merit up in a podium position. Alex executed an absolutely mega drive. I was on the edge of my seat watching him fighting against the Ferraris. He came off on the worst end, although he did get ahead of one of them by the end. I'm proud of what he's achieved and how he raced today. It's a shame with Carlos; it was a very tricky call in the beginning and we didn't get it right, but it will be his day and we will get him up into the right positions - we win and lose together.

Alex Albon: I'm very happy. P4 was possible today if the Safety Car didn't come out at the end or if you take away the Charles incident, but I'm not going to say I'm disappointed with P5! When I look at the battle with Charles, I would probably have done the same; it wasn't that crazy, he was just trying to hold his position, but then I lost out to Lewis. Maybe I could have been a bit more patient with my overtake of Charles, but at that point in the race I was feeling so good that I was thinking: 'Oscar is up ahead on worn tyres, maybe I could go after him!

I'm still very happy with the race; on pure pace we were running P4, P5, so we were able to extend the first stint and that set us up for the whole race. The consistent pace we're showing opens up the window for what else we can do, so let's keep going and enjoying it.

Carlos Sainz: Obviously I'm disappointed right now after another weekend where we had good pace and I felt really good all weekend, but for one reason or the other, we don't seem to catch a break on Sundays. It hurts to miss a top five finish on a day that we were quicker than Mercedes and Ferrari. In hindsight, stopping early and then the VSC compromised our result. We need to keep making steps forward on communicating better during the race and I know better days will come, I have no doubt about it. We keep pushing team! On to Monaco!