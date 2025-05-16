Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice team notes - Williams

Alex Albon: Not bad!

The track feels awesome to drive, it's always fun to come to Imola. That being said, we're struggling a little bit with the softer compound of tyres. The C6 is new this year and it takes a little bit of learning. Congestion on the track isn't great either but honestly, the car's feeling pretty sensible around here. So far, so good!

Carlos Sainz: Good Friday here in Imola. In FP1 on Soft tyres we were quick, but in FP2 we need to understand why we didn't extract the maximum out of that tyre. On Mediums however, the balance felt very good, so we need to work to understand the C6 and get ready for Qualifying. Track position is important here in Imola, so we need to find a bit of pace if we want to be in the mix.