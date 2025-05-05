Sainz gets a warning

Carlos Sainz gets hauled before the Miami stewards for two alleged offences during the Miami Grand Prix.

In terms of failing to slow for the yellow flags after Oliver Bearman had pulled off track, The Spaniard admitted that he neither saw a yellow flag nor any stopped car.

He stated that he lifted the throttle after being informed of a yellow flag by the team, this being slightly after passing the yellow flag zone. This was confirmed by telemetry.

Looking at the footage available, it was evident that the yellow flag was only shown from one marshal post and was shown against a yellow background in a very quick part of the track. In addition to that, there was no light panel in place at that point and therefore neither the team nor the driver got any visual or audible warning. The stranded Haas was not visible from the driver's perspective as it was hidden behind an exit.

The stewards deemed this a unique scenario and, taking these mitigating circumstances into account issued a warning.

In terms of the last lap clash with Lewis Hamilton, Sainz attempted an overtake on the inside of trhe Ferrari into Turn 17 and both cars made contact at the apex.

The stewards determined that both drivers contributed to the incident as Sainz did not clearly get in a position to have the right to the racing line according to the Driving Standards Guidelines and at the same time Hamilton turned into the corner earlier than usual and therefore impacted the Spaniard in his overtaking attempt.

Consequently, no driver was deemed predominantly to blame for the collision and therefore no further action was taken.

