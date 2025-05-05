Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

05/05/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2
Piastri McLaren NM NH
Norris McLaren NM NH
Russell Mercedes NH NM
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Ferrari NH NM
Sainz Williams UM NH
Tsunoda Red Bull NM NH
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM NH
Ocon Haas NM NH
Gasly Alpine NH NM
Hulkenberg Stake NH NM
Alonso Aston Martin UH UM
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH
Lawson Racing Bulls NH NM
Bortoleto Stake NM NH
Bearman Haas NH
Doohan Alpine NM

