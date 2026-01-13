Cadillac reveals 'camo' test livery

Cadillac has revealed a special livery to be used at the shakedown in Barcelona, ahead of the unveiling of the final livery on February 8.

The testing livery was developed through a cross-continental collaboration between the General Motors Global Design team and the Cadillac F1 team, underscoring the global reach of the program and the deep creative and technical talent driving the brand's debut.

The unveiling was part of GM's opening-week celebrations at its new headquarters, with a replica F1 car wearing the Barcelona livery. The car will additionally be on display at the Detroit Auto Show until January 25 for enthusiasts to see in person.

Distinct from the official race livery, the shakedown livery is a bold, yet disciplined design created specifically for the demands of pre-season development. Testing liveries traditionally help mask aerodynamic details ahead of competition, much like camouflaged prototypes in the automotive world, while still expressing brand identity.

The monochrome concept creates a striking appearance by linking to a modern interpretation of the iconic Cadillac crest and shield, serving as a visual anchor across the car. The large crest is draped elegantly over the rear to disguise the aero surfaces and to boldly showcase the arrival of Cadillac on the global sporting stage. The Cadillac precision geometric pattern is presented vertically throughout the race car in a gloss and matte sequence, which will help disguise the bodywork in an artful display of the brand's DNA.

Clean line work and restrained colour blocking reinforce a technical, future-forward aesthetic aligned with Cadillac's performance ambitions at the pinnacle of global motorsport.

As a nod to the ongoing dedication and expertise from both sides of the Atlantic to bring the team to the grid, the names of the founding members of the Cadillac Formula 1® Team from both the United States and the UK will also be incorporated into the design.

"Our new testing livery celebrates Detroit's design heritage and the power of the global Cadillac Formula 1 team, while keeping our design secrets under wraps," said Mark Reuss, President of General Motors. "The Barcelona test is just the beginning - we can't wait to share our official race livery with fans around the world next month."

"The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is committed to innovation on and off the track," added Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1® Team Holdings. "TWG combined with General Motors allows us to rethink the norm and introduce the team in bold new ways. Debuting our race livery during a globally televised championship broadcast challenges convention and brings Cadillac Formula 1 to a global audience. Paired with this special-edition testing livery designed by the GM Design studios, we're honouring automotive heritage while looking ahead as we build toward the 2026 season."

The team will unveil its official 2026 race livery on February 8, offering fans their first look at the design that will compete throughout the season.

Revealing the Shakedown livery at the Hudson's Detroit building honours Cadillac's deep legacy in the city. The new GM global headquarters sits just a few miles from Cadillac's original Detroit headquarters, symbolically linking the brand's storied past with its Formula 1 future.