Fornaroli and O'Ward named McLaren's reserve drivers

Leonardo Fornaroli and Pato O'Ward have been announced as McLaren's reserve drivers as the Woking team confirms its Driver Development Programme line up and their racing programmes.

Formula 2 Champion, Leonardo Fornaroli will take up the role of reserve F1 driver alongside his duties as a test and development driver within the Driver Development Programme, while, in addition to his championship pursuit with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar, O'Ward will also continue in his role as reserve driver for the team.

McLaren also confirmed the full line up of its talent development programme, alongside their racing programmes for the year.

For 2026, the development programme will consist of Christian Costoya, Matteo De Palo, Leonardo Fornaroli, Ella Häkkinen, Ella Lloyd, Pato O'Ward, Ella Stevens, Dries Van Langendonck and Richard Verschoor. The programme, led by Chief Business Affairs Officer Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has an overarching aim to help drivers progress towards Formula 1, IndyCar and the team's upcoming World Endurance Championship entry.

Within his role as reserve, test and development driver, Fornaroli will also undertake an intensive testing and sim programme to aid his development and provide invaluable support to the F1 team in an unprecedented era of new regulations.

Richard Verschoor will compete in the European Le Mans Series with the DUQUEINE Team in LMP2, alongside a testing programme across McLaren Racing's portfolio, as the team prepares for its upcoming World Endurance Championship entry.

Matteo De Palo will debut in FIA Formula 3 with Trident Motorsport, taking a step up in the ladder after a successful 2024 season as Vice-Champion of the Formula Regional European Championship.

Ella Lloyd will continue in F1 Academy with McLaren and Rodin Motorsport, building on an incredibly successful debut season where she earned the Rookie of the Year accolade.

Ella Stevens will also represent the team in F1 Academy with Rodin Motorsport, driving the F1 Academy McLaren Oxagon entry. At the end of 2025, the team announced that it was doubling down on its commitment to opening pathways into motorsport for women by adding a second car to the series in partnership with NEOM.

After a successful programme of Formula 4 testing in 2025, Dries Van Langendonck will formally graduate into single-seaters, competing in the British Formula 4 Championship and the Formula Winter Series with Rodin Motorsport.

Christian Costoya will also graduate from karting into a Formula 4 programme, racing in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, the Euro 4 Championship and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship for the 2026 season.

Ella Häkkinen will undertake an intensive single-seater testing programme in Formula 4 in preparation for the 2027 season as she continues to develop within the pathway.

"The team are pleased to confirm its Driver Development Programme line up alongside their racing and testing programmes for 2026," said Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Chief Businesses Affairs Officer, McLaren Racing. "Within this, it's great for Leonardo to step up into the Reserve Driver role for the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as part of his development with us, with Pato O'Ward also continuing in this role.

"We have selected an incredibly talented group of nine drivers, which shows the health of our talent pipeline. We are all excited to see their development this season as we create professional drivers across all aspects of racing, progressing towards Formula 1, IndyCar and the team's upcoming World Endurance Championship entry."

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into an extended role with McLaren as part of the driver development programme," said Fornaroli. "It's an exciting next step in my journey, and I'm looking forward to contributing to such a successful, Championship-winning team this season. A big thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for this opportunity."

"I am excited to continue in my role, alongside my primary duties with Arrow McLaren," added O'Ward. "I've learned an incredible amount testing and driving F1 cars over the past few years, so I am looking forward to this continued growth and development."