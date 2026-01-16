Cadillac hits the track

Cadillac was in action at Silverstone today, as Sergio Perez completed the first-ever laps for the American squad.

The team took to the track during a pre-season promotional day, marking a monumental moment as it continues preparations for its debut Formula 1 campaign.

The laps were completed as part of a promotional filming day, serving the dual purpose of gathering footage of the car on track, and the opportunity to shake down the car to ensure all systems are working as expected in preparation for official pre-season testing.

The car ran entirely in black, with the final livery set to be revealed on Sunday, February 8, via a TV advertising spot during the 2026 Super Bowl, representing a bold new way for the team to connect with new audiences within the United States and beyond.

"Today's shakedown is a significant step for the team," said Dan Towriss. "Watching the car roll out of the garage is a moment of pride. The first laps on track mark a historic milestone; the culmination of thousands of hours of work, driven by pure passion. Graeme has done an outstanding job of assembling a team of absolute racers that have given everything to get to this moment. This is just the beginning, as our work continues at pace towards Melbourne and beyond."

"Today represents countless hours of hard work, commitment and belief from everyone involved in the team," added Graeme Lowdon. "It shows the progress we're continuing to make in a short space of time. It's been a great opportunity for the team to gel in a live garage environment, verify car systems and resolve any initial issues. But it's just the beginning of the road; we now turn our attention to pre-season testing in just a few weeks' time, which will provide even more opportunity to learn."

"Today was really an amazing day," said Perez. "Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team. Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

"We can, and should, all enjoy, but it's absolutely fired me up for more. I just want to get back in and get mileage - this is just the start."

"As a team we made history today," added Valtteri Bottas. "Checo put in the first laps with the car running smoothly. I'm proud of the whole team for getting to this point, which is really impressive. It was special to be part of this moment and witness the joy from the team.

"Our first day is done and now we push on."