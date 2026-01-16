Racing Bulls reveal their 2026 livery

Racing Bulls unveiled their 2026 livery and new driver, Arvid Lindblad at a landmark event that transformed the iconic Central Michigan train station into the stage for the team's latest chapter in Formula One.

Set against the majestic architecture of the historic location, the evening brought together VCARB, Ford Racing, and Oracle Red Bull Racing in a shared celebration of innovation, speed, and engineering excellence as they launch a partnership that has built the first ever Red Bull Ford Powertrains power unit.

To introduce VCARB's on stage moment, Detroit's very own, 7x BET Award-winning and multi-platinum superstar, Big Sean, introduced the team with a bespoke 60 second Red Bull rap. He also closed out the event with his top hits IDFWU and Bounce Back.

The event marked a strategic milestone for the team; highlighting where it's heading, how it's building and what fans can expect from the year ahead.

Lawson and Lindblad were joined by CEO, Peter Bayer and Team Principal, Alan Permane as they unveiled the livery in front of 1,500 guests and fans worldwide on YouTube and Red Bull TV. After proving a fan favourite last season, the team chose to remain with its all-white look, enhanced by a subtle nod to its partnership with Ford. Sleek blue accents now trace the contours of the chassis, elevating the design with a sharper, more streamlined finish.

Arvid Lindblad joins the team as part of the renewed driver lineup, bringing with him a reputation for speed and relentless determination. After telling Lando Norris he would see him on the grid back in 2021, exactly five years later he becomes the youngest and only rookie on the grid this year after a strong progression through the Red Bull Junior Programme, impressing across the junior single-seater ranks.

In 2026, together with Ford, Red Bull will roar into action as a power unit manufacturer, a project that encapsulates the Red Bull spirit, that has defied convention since it first took to the track 21 years ago. With over 125 years of heritage, innovation, and absolute dedication to performance, Ford embodies the same competitive spirit that drives our team. This partnership brings together global brands united by a love of racing and a commitment to pushing boundaries.

Earlier this week the team launched its team kit and race suits for the season. Blending performance, fashion and community, this year's kit aims to connect with the next generation of fans. Revealed by Liam, Arvid and creative trailblazers, the styled looks mark a continuation of the team's commitment to push boundaries and give emerging voices a platform to shape the future of F1 and fashion culture.

"This launch captures the evolution of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls as a brand and as a racing team," said Peter Bayer. "From having Detroit as a backdrop representing our partnership with Ford, to the creators, fans and communities we've brought into this launch, everything reflects our ambition to stand for being a culture-first team.

"We want to connect with the next generation in a way that feels authentic, bold and inclusive, and this moment marks the continuation of what we do both on and off the track."

"2026 represents one of the biggest technical changes Formula One has seen," added Alan Permane, "and partnering with Ford at the very start of this journey is hugely significant for us.

"The Red Bull Ford Powertrains project brings together world-class engineering, innovation and racing DNA, and it puts us in a strong position as the sport enters this new era. We have been working closely together and are proud of what the Red Bull family have developed. It's something we're excited to have in our race car as we hit the track in the coming weeks".

"Launching the 2026 livery here in Detroit makes the moment feel even more special," said Liam Lawson. "The history of innovation in this place really reflects what this team is building for the future. The partnership between Ford and Red Bull, the energy around the team, and the ambition for what's ahead make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of VCARB. I'm more motivated than ever to push forward and help turn that vision into results on track."

"This moment is honestly surreal," admitted Arvid Lindblad. "To be introduced as a Formula One driver at an event like this, in such an iconic setting, is something I'll never forget.

"The team's vision, the new power unit, and the belief they've shown in me mean a lot. I'm ready to learn, to work, and to give everything on track as we start this new chapter together."

