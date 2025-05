Miami Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: What I love about this team is that even when we are kicked down, we come back stronger.

It was great to see the whole team fired up and wanting to show the world that we have a fast car this weekend. It was a perfectly executed Qualifying and the result is an incredibly rewarding one. We've got a good car for the race tomorrow - we have to acknowledge that there are fast cars behind us - but our job is to get two cars in the points.

Carlos Sainz: I'm very happy with that Qualifying result. I've felt good in the car since FP1 and I knew I was fast this weekend, so it feels good to have a clean session and extract the maximum out of the car. The weekend is not over yet and we still need to deliver a perfect race if we want to pick up some good points, so full focus on tomorrow.

Alex Albon: Today was disappointing. It's hard to go into a Qualifying session straight after receiving a penalty in a really strong Sprint race. You try to shake it off and go again but it's difficult. I think I did it though! I rose to the challenge, I'm pleased with P7 and having both cars in Q3 is great for the team. Our pace is super strong and this will help us a lot tomorrow. We can do a good job in the race, we just need to keep it clean.