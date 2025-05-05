Miami Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: It's been a topsy turvy weekend, but I'm really pleased for the team with the result today.

Given the setbacks we had yesterday morning, to come back fighting with both cars in the top ten in Qualifying, and to finish with both cars in the points is incredibly rewarding. It's a long season and teams will bring updates so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out over the next few races, but to score from five of the first six races is a different world to where we've been previously. I couldn't be more proud of the team and the world class drivers we have. Alex and Carlos are really giving their all to this team and we are on a good pathway moving forwards.

Alex Albon: I'm glad I could reset and go again after yesterday! The car was quick and today was all about pure pace. I had a good rhythm all race and I'm very happy with the result. To be battling with the top teams, I can hardly believe it to be honest, when you look at where we were 12 months ago. This shows all the progress we've made at Grove and now we've shown the world that we can race at the top. This won't happen every race and we'll definitely have to keep fighting. For now, I'm going to enjoy it!

Carlos Sainz: Not happy after a frustrating race. The operational misunderstanding of yesterday put us on the back-foot from the beginning as I had to start the race on a used compound. Avoiding Lando in Lap 1 when he rejoined the track unfortunately resulted in contact with Alex, which damaged my floor quite badly for the rest of the race. There was some miscommunication between our two sides of the garage that we will analyse internally, but to be honest, with the damage I had it was inevitable that I would end up losing positions. I did everything I could to hold on and stick with the cars ahead, but P9 was the final result. On a positive note, today we had very good pace and the balance of the car is the best it's felt since the start of the season, so we'll try to take the positives and review everything as a team.