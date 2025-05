Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: A really great day for us.

We have two cars in the top 10 and Carlos did an absolutely incredible lap in Q2 to put the car first, which was great to see. We knew it was only temporary, but it was still a huge reward for us as an organisation. We go into tomorrow with a healthy amount of race tyres; let's see if that can be used to great effect. Let's continue as we started and bring some points home with both cars tomorrow.



Carlos Sainz: We had a really strong Quali today! This is a high confidence track and I've been happy with the car since Friday. The lap in Q2 is testament to that confidence and I went into Q3 wanting to improve even more. We were last in the queue for the last run, trying to get a slipstream and maximise track evolution, but unfortunately it didn't pay off and my outlap was very compromised since we nearly didn't make it to the start-finish line. Anyhow, I'm very happy with the overall situation and we need to feel proud of the performances we are showing as a team. We are in a good position for tomorrow; I hope we can fight as close to the top as possible and bring home some good points! Vamos!



Alex Albon: Not bad, but definitely not my best. I struggled today and didn't feel comfortable with the car. I'm honestly happy that I finished P7, but I felt like I couldn't push that much. It was really easy to overdrive and I lacked a bit of the confidence needed to tackle the issues, but even on days like today when the car doesn't feel great, we're still quick. It's a good sign!