Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is never good to end a race so early.

"Obviously, a very frustrating outcome for the team in the end, although, having seen how the race panned out, opportunities were very limited from starting far back on the grid. On the incident, I did not expect Yuki [Tsunoda] to move so much under braking. He made a mistake before the tunnel and then he started to brake on the left side of the track and then moved to the right so I was basically cornered with nowhere to go. We had pitted on the first lap and maybe that would have brought some opportunities later in the race. It appears most cars finished where they started other than retirements and penalties. We have to move forwards to Spain and aim to improve our level of performance."

Franco Colapinto: "Starting from eighteenth place today, it was a hard ask to enter the points especially in a race with such little action. I would say finishing in thirteenth was the maximum we could really do with all the traffic and different tactics from other teams on track. With Pierre's incident, we switched to do an earlier stop. From there, it was just a tough race to round off a difficult weekend here in Monaco. We struggled with low-speed balance and we just could not make the car work as we wanted here. We will continue our hard work ahead of the next Grand Prix in Spain at a more conventional track."

Flavio Briatore: "It was always going to be an uphill task given our starting positions. With Pierre, we wanted to try something different by pitting early and seeing what opportunities might come to us. Then he had an incident with Tsunoda and that was the end of Pierre's race. As we saw, other teams played games with some interesting takes on strategy. Franco did a good job, made no mistakes had good pace with what he could do in traffic and I am sure many learnings for him and a boost in confidence. Fundamentally, we are not fast enough. We will see in Spain at a more complete track with some intrigue around new wings. We will see how we fare."