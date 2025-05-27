Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We will be looking to get back on track in Barcelona this weekend. It is a circuit that provides a good test of a car, with a mixture of low, medium, and high-speed corners. That will be useful for assessing our recent updates and our position relative to our competitors as we move into the second third of the season.



With 16 races left, there is a long way to go. The team is still pushing to find performance and this weekend's updated front wing technical directive will provide another level of intrigue. We are focused on ourselves though and looking forward to having the opportunity to do a better job than we have done at the last two races.

Fact File

• The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is an ideal track for testing an F1 car, as it has a wide range of corner types and speeds, plus some long straights. Slow-speed corners like Turns 5 and 10 focus on mechanical grip, but high-speed sections such as Turns 3 and 9 test a car's aerodynamic grip.

• Sector three is incredibly important and drivers can find a lot of lap time here in the slow corners. It can be rare for a driver to set three purple sectors at the circuit, because maximising grip and being faster in sector one will overheat the tyres for the crucial third sector.

• The chicane in the final sector of the lap was removed for the 2023 race, reverting back to the previous track layout for the final two corners.

• Most of the track's low-speed turns are left-handers and most of the right-handers are taken at high speeds. So slightly different car set-ups can be used on the left and right-hand sides, and that track characteristic also means the left tyres wear out quicker, while the right tyres experience lower temperatures.

• 24 of the 34 races that have taken place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have been won from pole.

• The start of the ground effect era at the start of 2022 presented a very different challenge for the drivers around the track. For example, the long Turn 3 is now taken at 225 km/h, compared to 240 km/h in 2021. The fast Turn 9 is now a 250 km/h right-hander, whereas in 2021 it was taken at around 265 km/h.

• Barcelona is one of three tracks that George Russell has recorded two podium finishes at in Formula 1. Melbourne and Baku are the other two.

• Barcelona first appeared on the calendar in 1991 and has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix in every season since.

• Lewis Hamilton recorded his 100th pole position at the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix while driving for the team.

• Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most consecutive wins at a Grand Prix circuit with five in Barcelona (2017-2021). He shares this record with Ayrton Senna and Monaco (1989-1993)

• George triumphed at Barcelona in 2018 while driving in Formula 2. He shared the podium that day with future F1 drivers Lando Norris and Nyck de Vries.