Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Mercedes

George Russell finished P11 with Kimi Antonelli P18 in a frustrating 2025 Monaco Grand Prix for the team.

After a tough Saturday, with our drivers lining up P14 and P15, the team opted to start the race on the Hard compound and run long.

That was due to the mandatory two stop regulation which saw all three compounds in use at the start. Ultimately it would be a frustrating afternoon for George and Kimi with cars ahead playing the team game, slowing their speed to enable their team-mates to complete their mandatory stops.

In the closing stages, George benefitted from Kimi's teamwork to make his two mandatory pit stops and retain P11. That was despite having earlier had to take a drive-through penalty having illegally overtaken the Williams of Alex Albon at the Nouvelle Chicane. The team was ultimately unable to bring home any points but heads to next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix still holding P2 in the Constructors' Championship.

George Russell: It really felt like we were playing chess today on track with this new mandatory two stop regulation. The strategy was for Kimi and I to help each other out and gain positions throughout the race. Unfortunately, Williams and Racing Bulls opted for the same strategy, and it left us without any real options. We still tried to play the long game, hoping for a Safety Car or red flag, but nothing fell our way.

With this regulation, it was easy for teams to work together, inverting cars and giving free stops possibilities. Driving four seconds off the pace and not being overtaken is easy here in Monaco so the calculation to do that is easy to make. On the bright side, I really enjoyed my last 10 laps. Monaco is one of the best circuits in the world and I had the chance to push to the limit and enjoy the most of it in those closing stages.

Kimi Antonelli: I am disappointed with today's result but that was ultimately not a surprise having qualified P15 yesterday. It was not the most exciting race we've ever done, and the strategy didn't work out in our favour.

I tried to be aggressive in the beginning of the race, to gain as many positions as possible. I made a move on Bortoleto before the tunnel; I had the pace and went for it and was able to move up one place. After that, we tried to play the long game but other midfield teams like Racing Bulls and Williams were running their own race and we found ourselves in a train, way off the pace, with no possibilities to overtake.

Despite the disappointing result, Monaco has been another good learning weekend for me. I struggled a lot on the C6 tyre compound, just like in Imola, and struggled to get the single laps in. I am happy to head to Barcelona now where we will be on the harder tyre compounds that I know well.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO: Today was just not our day. Starting P14 and P15 was going to be a challenge, and we knew about this from the start. There were no scenarios that could have brought us some points and hoping for a red flag or a Safety Car was the only option available to us. Saturday's Qualifying penalized us for today's race, and that's usually the case in Monaco when you start further back in the field.

It was a frustrating race for our team, and I am sure many fans didn't enjoy the spectacle. As a sport, we will look at the mandatory two stop regulation and see how we can avoid these situations in future. Monaco is still one of those incredible events though and an unbelievable spectacle. It is an entertaining weekend, but it is no surprise that Saturday is almost more important than race day itself. We must make sure to not lose the magic of Monaco, whilst creating the best racing we can around these narrow streets.

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director: Today is a big disappointment for the team. However, starting so far down the grid, we did not expect any other outcome from this race. Our strategy here was relying on potential red flags and incidents which, in the end, never occurred.

From Free Practice to Qualifying, we struggled with the car balance, the tyres and it made difficult for the drivers to build their confidence and to find the pace for better timed laps on Saturday. We were not good enough yesterday and that really sealed the fate of our weekend. All we can do is dust ourselves down and come back stronger next weekend. We leave Monaco with a lot of things to work on and many improvements to make. We will be working flat out in the next few days to offer a better level of performance in Barcelona and get back to fighting for the podium.