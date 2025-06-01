No further action over Verstappen / Leclerc incident

The Barcelona stewards have opted to take no further action over the incident involving Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc during today's Grand Prix.

At the restart that followed the Safety Car period, Verstappen - who was now on hards - lost traction while navigating Turn 14 and therefore had to defend his position on track against the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc proceeded to move to overtake the Red Bull on the start finish straight.

Both cars were moving slightly towards each other in the middle of the track and a minor collision occurred as a result.

Both drivers were of the view that this was an avoidable collision and could potentially have resulted in a major crash but neither was wholly or predominantly to blame.

In the circumstances, the stewards opted to take no further action.

"I don't think there's anything special," Leclerc told the official F1 channel at race end. "Max did a mistake out of the last corner, I went side by side. He tried to put me onto the dirty side of the track, as I would have done, which is normal. And then once I had the upper hand in terms of speed, I tried to take the slipstream a little bit.

"On the first move, I was willing to move a tiny bit," he added. "On the second move, he wasn't. That is the difference of the contact or not, but at the end of the day that's racing. I don't think there's any big problem into it."

Unwilling to shed any further light on the incident at race end, at the time of the clash the Dutchman yelled over his radio: "F***, mate, he just rammed into me.

"Charles just rammed into me on the straight," he added.