Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "In the end, P3 was a good result for us as our first run in Q3 was a bit difficult.

I couldn't find the same grip as I had before so, going into the final lap, getting our references were a bit difficult. The positive is that the car was a lot nicer to drive and in a decent window but we couldn't really extract any more out of it and match the McLarens' pace. We were just not fast enough out there: the gap to McLaren is quite big at the moment which will make things difficult to gain places tomorrow and we will just need to do our own race. Today, I didn't expect to be any closer and we did a good job putting it in P3. We will try our best tomorrow and see what we can do with the car and hopefully we can target a podium. It will be difficult but doesn't mean we won't try."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Since FP1 this weekend something has felt off, and it's a pretty tough result as we've tried everything. We've struggled with grip issues and the feeling of the car eating through the tyres all weekend. We tried to solve the issue as much as possible but I don't think we were able to cure it. We've tried multiple setups this weekend and it's strange because my lap today at the end of Q1 was pretty clean. It's a shame that there were no results today and the pace didn't match when I was feeling more confident in the car. The positive to take away is that we've built more consistency throughout the weekend and have made no big mistakes. I will try my best as always for tomorrow to bring back some points, and luckily Barcelona is a track that you can overtake on."

Christian Horner: A game of two halves during Qualifying. Congratulations to McLaren, they delivered today with both cars and locked out the front row. In practice we were circa three tenths off them and that's proved to be the case over a single lap. Now of course we have the race tomorrow which is a different challenge so hopefully we can have a strong day tomorrow. Yuki has struggled all weekend. We went up a little on the downforce to try and help him but it's difficult to understand, we will need to have a look at it. Unfortunately, he will have quite a bit to do tomorrow to make his way up the pack.