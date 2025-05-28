Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Monaco wasn't the most exciting race for us: we did everything right but ultimately there wasn't much more we could do in the race following the qualifying result.

"Looking to Spain, the final race of the triple header, we will hopefully see a better performance and something closer to what we had in Imola. I think we should be more comfortable with the car and therefore more competitive. The track has a lot of history and has long corners and high speed turns and is always a good circuit to drive. Spain is where I won my first Formula One race so I have many special memories there and hopefully we can maximise our performance as best we can this week."

Yuki Tsunoda: "We knew Monaco was going to be challenging after Qualifying and ultimately it was a very long weekend for us.

"But my focus is now on Spain and delivering a good result at this circuit. I like racing in Barcelona, I like the track here, and I like the Spanish food here! This is a track all the drivers know well, we have done a lot of laps here in testing previously, and with the regulations changes it could make this weekend interesting. We're hoping to be more competitive on this type of track, with the mix of corners and the long main straight and I'm looking forward to seeing how we match up. It's been a busy few weeks but it's been nice to be back in front of European fans and closer to home. Hopefully as a Team we can put it all together and get a good result in Barcelona to finish the triple header positively."

Stats & Facts

• Max has finished on the podium in the last seven consecutive Spain Grands Prix, winning the last three editions in which he has led 139 of the past 150 laps at the circuit.

• Yuki is driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing for the first time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and is seeking his first Q3 appearances at this track.

• Max claimed his maiden Formula One victory here in 2016 on debut for the Team, becoming the youngest-ever race winner and youngest podium finisher at 18 years and 228 days.

• The winning driver of the Spain GP has come from the front row in 31 of the previous 34 races, even more times than in Monaco (30 out of 34).

• This weekend's GP in Spain will be the 35th F1 race to take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which ties the Suzuka Circuit as the tenth-most used venue in F1 history.