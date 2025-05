Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It wasn't the most exciting race for me today.

"At the end we stayed out waiting as I had a huge gap behind me, so was free to do what we wanted with our final pit stop. We had nothing to lose; the tyres were quite old and we couldn't push so much but we had a big gap behind. We just kept at it to see if we got lucky with the safety car or a red flag. We did everything right and there wasn't much more we could have done to change the result. Overall, the two stop format didn't change much for me, it is a lottery about what is going to happen in the race as it is impossible to overtake here. You don't push the car to the limit as you can't pass the car, so we didn't learn too much from the car today. It was not the most exciting race and I felt pretty neutral. This is not our track, it's as simple as that and it is just not made for our car. In Barcelona we should be able to race more, so we will see what happens in the final race of the triple header."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It has been a frustrating weekend for me overall but there was nothing I could do much differently today, it's down to me to be qualifying better. For sure I didn't help myself yesterday and I didn't help my Team. If you Qualify that far behind, you can't expect much to happen in your race here and you have created that situation. Not much happened in my race apart from Pierre crashing into me. I was stuck in a lot of traffic and it felt like the longest race ever. Monaco is not fun when you are just sitting or driving by yourself, you can't create your rhythm when you are stuck behind people. I don't feel like Monaco was too affected by the limitations to my car from Imola, the pace was alright and it felt good in FP3 and in Qualifying during Q1, I just wasn't able to put it together overall. Hopefully next weekend I can put it all together and I need to do better overall."

Christian Horner: "We rolled the dice today. It didn't work and our best chance was a safety car or a red flag or VSC as you're never going to overtake on track here. We went long with Max and he led a lot of the laps today but ultimately had to take that final stop. For Yuki we did the inverse, and pitted him on lap one, initially it looked like he would get significant benefit from it but then everyone started to drive extremely slowly, as they started playing around with their tactics. He was basically on the same set of tyres for the whole race and did his fastest laps at the end there when he finally got some clear air but it was done by then; an extremely difficult for him today. So, damage limitation today. We have only given away three points to Oscar, the Championship leader and we go into Barcelona within a race win and that was the target to hit this regulation change."