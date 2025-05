Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "In FP3 it was clear that we had limitations but unfortunately in sector two we were fairly slow, which was a shame.

"We were hoping for a bit more pace but it is clear that we are weaker in low speed. We had issues with the kerbs, which has always been the case with this car, and we generally struggle on the low-speed corners. We were just lacking feeling and balance and only managed P5 today. Regarding the moment with Lewis, I understand the Team told him that I was driving slow when in the fast lane so that was not his fault and had nothing to do with him but was a scary moment. Tomorrow, we will have to see how the two stop affects the race and what it brings. It can work for you, or against you, so it is impossible to know at the moment how it will work. It is difficult to pass so we will have to really rely on our strategy and see what the race brings for us."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a frustrating day today. I had the pace in FP3 and Q1 and I was running close to Max. I felt ok and the pace was there to reach Q3, I just wasn't able to put a normal lap in during Q2 or one to show what we were capable of. In Monaco it is always difficult to get a clean lap and there was also a red flag thrown in. It had been a pretty clean race week until today and the car had felt good for me, so I am disappointed. I think we will see some interesting stuff tomorrow with the two-stop requirement and I don't think it is going to be a straightforward race. It is hard to predict what will happen in the race but I will do my best. If I see an opportunity I will go for it, and I will try my best to score points."

Christian Horner: "It was a tough Quali in the end. We haven't managed to carry the speed we found in P3 into Qualifying. It was looking ok at times, I think in Q1 we were looking like we were in with a shout. Then, in Q2 as the track was starting to grip up, we started to see some issues with pace. It was particularly in sector two, where we were struggling and that seems to be where the most damage was. We knew coming here it wasn't going to be our track but with two pit stops tomorrow there is a little more to play with than usual and we still have a chance."