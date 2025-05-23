Monaco Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic. I think there were moments where it was quite dangerous, which isn't ideal.

"I know it is practice but it could have been worse if you don't back out of it quickly and don't read the situation. In terms of how we are looking for the weekend, I think FP1 was quite positive but then we made some changes for FP2. We looked at how far we could push the balance and I think we just overdid it a little bit and I couldn't attack the corners as much as I would have liked to. We were shedding a lot of pace and lap time. I don't expect us to be the quickest, but we of course want to be a lot closer similar to what we were like in FP2. We could be a lot closer but the Ferraris again were looking fast and the McLarens were close behind. If you see over the whole season the pace, Ferrari has taken a big step forward here."

Yuki Tsunoda: "As usual in Monaco, we had a bit of traffic in practice today but it's the same for everyone and it is just a case of luck.

"In P1 we didn't have much luck but fortunately in P2 we got more laps. It was alright today; I think I was really able to feel the limitation in the soft tyre but it is kind of similar to the limitations I felt in P1. I just don't feel much step from the soft, in terms of grip and that is what I am struggling with. I didn't get much running on the medium to try that out, I got one lap and then with it was very interrupted with the red flag. We certainly made a step with the car from P1 to P2 but there are still some small things we need to squeeze out of the car and I need a couple of tenths more. We have shown there is some potential there so I just have to squeeze it out of myself, keep doing what I am doing, build up the pace and hopefully I can put it all together in Qualifying."