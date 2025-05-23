Bearman hit with 10-place grid penalty

Oliver Bearman has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty for overtaking under a red flag.

Having heard from the Haas driver and a team representative, and having reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence, the stewards determined that the Briton overtook Carlos Sainz at Turn 17.

Well prior to the overtake, the session had been red flagged, though the team informed its driver rather late, just before the overtake happened.

However, it was clear from the video footage that there was a light panel directly in front of Bearman which showed the red flag; and the dashboard also indicated the red flag well before the overtake took place.

The regulations require the drivers to 'immediately' reduce speed and proceed slowly back to their respective pits (Article 2.5.4.1 b)). The same regulations caution drivers of the fact that in a red flag situation, 'overtaking is forbidden' and that they should 'remember that race and service vehicles may be on the track...'

Bearman claimed that he saw the red flags but decided not to slow down abruptly because he felt that slowing down abruptly would have been more dangerous and that what he did was a safer way of handling the situation.

The stewards disagreed with his decision not to take steps to slow down sufficiently to avoid overtaking another car and instead proceeding slowly back to the pits, as required. The whole purpose of requiring drivers to slow down immediately is for safety - they will not know what is in front of them or the reason for the red flag being shown. This is particularly so in a track like Monaco.

In the circumstances, there was no mitigating factor for the fact that he overtook a car under a red flag and therefore the stewards imposed a penalty of a 10 grid place drop and 2 penalty points.

Meanwhile, no further action was taken against Yuki Tsunoda for failing to slow under a yellow flag.

The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence and determined that the Red Bull driver did slow down for the yellow flags as required.

While the stewards had initially indicated an intention to investigate the incident after the session, their review of the telemetry established clearly that he had in fact slowed down, thereby rendering it unnecessary to investigate the incident further.