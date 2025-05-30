Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

NEWS STORY
30/05/2025

Max Verstappen: "It is always nice to be here in Barcelona and enjoyable to drive this track.

"It was pretty hot out there today, especially for the tyres. I think that it was an okay Friday for us and I felt a bit happier with the car. However we are still not where we want to be but will just continue to keep working at it. There are always ways where we can look at what we are doing and maximise our performance and find more time. Of course, every track is different but we are getting there with the set up of the car. I have also had Fridays where things weren't working so I would say this is a bit more positive."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a tricky first day on track here in Barcelona. We made some progress between FP1 and FP2 which was positive, but we need to work to understand the gap currently as I was not expecting that. It's hard to tell the exact limitation that we have and what's causing us to struggle. We have a lot to debrief tonight but hopefully we can turn it around for tomorrow and have a good Qualifying."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms