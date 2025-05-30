Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is always nice to be here in Barcelona and enjoyable to drive this track.

"It was pretty hot out there today, especially for the tyres. I think that it was an okay Friday for us and I felt a bit happier with the car. However we are still not where we want to be but will just continue to keep working at it. There are always ways where we can look at what we are doing and maximise our performance and find more time. Of course, every track is different but we are getting there with the set up of the car. I have also had Fridays where things weren't working so I would say this is a bit more positive."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a tricky first day on track here in Barcelona. We made some progress between FP1 and FP2 which was positive, but we need to work to understand the gap currently as I was not expecting that. It's hard to tell the exact limitation that we have and what's causing us to struggle. We have a lot to debrief tonight but hopefully we can turn it around for tomorrow and have a good Qualifying."