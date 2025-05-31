Horner dismisses talk of Ferrari move

Christian Horner insists that he remains "100% committed" to Red Bull, as he dismisses talk of Ferrari switch.

According to sections of the British media, Horner was to be dropped by Red Bull about the time of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and now a German publication has claimed that he is wanted by Ferrari.

Earlier this week, Bild - around the same level as the Daily Mail in case you were wondering - claimed that Ferrari chairman John Elkann had asked Horner if he were interested in joining the legendary Italian outfit and replace Fred Vasseur.

Asked about the story in Barcelona, Horner, who has been friends with Elkann for some time, dismissed it.

"Look, if course, it's always flattering to be associated with other teams," he told reporters. "But my commitment, 100%, is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.

"There's a bunch of speculation, always in this business, people coming here, going there, whatever," he added.

"I think people in the team know exactly what the situation is," he smiled. "I mean, my Italian is worse than Flavio's English, so how on earth would that work?"

Interestingly, Horner didn't say whether he had been approached by Elkann, who did try to lure him away from Red Bull in 2022 when looking for a replacement for Mattia Binotto.

While Vasseur has improved certain elements of the team, it still has issues and despite the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton appears no closer to solving them.

Vasseur has yet to offer his own comment on the story.

