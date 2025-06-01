Verstappen one penalty point away from race ban

Max Verstappen is just one point away from a race ban.

Along with a 10s penalty, the Red Bull driver has been hit with 3 penalty points following his collision with George Russell during today's Spanish Grand Prix.

The 3 points bring the Dutchman to 11 over the twelve month period, just one shy of an automatic race ban.

According to the stewards, from radio communications it was clear that Verstappen was asked by his team to 'give the position back' to George Russell for what they perceived to be an earlier breach by the Dutchman for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

In fact, the stewards determined that they would take no further action in relation to that incident.

Indeed, in the earlier incident Russell had attempted to overtake Verstappen on the inside of Turn 1. While the front axle of the Mercedes was ahead of the mirror of the Red Bull at the apex, Russell momentarily lost control of his car and collided with the Dutchman, forcing him wide and into the escape road.

Verstappen re-entered the track at Turn 3 ahead of Russell. However, given that the reason for the Red Bull driver being forced off the track was the loss of control and the resulting contact by Russell, the Dutchman did not deliberately leave the track and the stewards therefore took no further action.

However, unaware of this and fearing a penalty, Red Bull instructed Verstappen to yield to the Mercedes. The Dutchman was clearly unhappy with his team's request and at the approach to Turn 5, significantly reduced his speed thereby appearing to allow Russell to overtake.

However, after the Mercedes got ahead at the entry of Turn 5, Verstappen suddenly accelerated and collided with Russell.

According to the stewards, the collision was undoubtedly caused by the actions of Verstappen and therefore they imposed a 10 second time penalty thereby demoting him to tenth, and the three penalty points.