Six drivers warned for overtaking under Safety Car conditions.

Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli all given warnings for overtaking under Safety Car conditions.

All six drivers overtook other cars after the chequered flag, but while Safety Car signals were still being displayed, following the earlier incident on the start/finish straight involving Lando Norris and Piastri.

While passing after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the case of yellow flags, Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car procedures.

While the drivers were aware of where the incident was, they could not have known if emergency equipment or marshals were being dispatched onto the track, and so should have proceeded with caution.

The stewards consequently warned all six, along with all other competitors, that further breaches may incur higher penalties.