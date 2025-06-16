Site logo

Norris given time penalty

NEWS STORY
16/06/2025

Lando Norris has been given a 5s time penalty for causing a collision with his McLaren teammate.

Norris was attempting to overtake the Australian on the main straight. He attempted to move to the left but there was no space.

He said that he thought there might be space but realised too late that there was not and he collided with his teammate.

While Norris' car sustained damage and retired from the race (but was nonetheless classified in the results), Piastri's car was not damaged.

The stewards determined that Norris was solely to blame for the collision. However, because the collision had no immediate and obvious sporting consequence, they imposed a 5 second time post-race time penalty.

