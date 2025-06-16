Canadian Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "It was a tricky race.

"It wasn't my best start and then we were a little on the backfoot from there. In the second half of the race, the pace was good, it was just tough to overtake. We come away with 12 points which is what we could have maximised today."

Lando Norris: "Our number one rule is to not make contact with your team-mate, and unfortunately that is what happened today. I apologise to Oscar and the team. I thought I had a small opportunity, but with hindsight, I should never have gone for that move. I've paid the price and I'm glad nothing adverse happened to Oscar. I will put it behind me and learn from today's mistake to come back stronger as a team in Austria."

Andrea Stella: "A challenging weekend for the team both in terms of performance and in terms of the outcome. From a performance point of view, we managed to improve the competitiveness of the MCL39 thanks to the good work of the team and the drivers. In the race we were able to stay in contention for a podium finish, but we didn't have the advantage that we have experienced in previous races this season. We now have a few things to review to make sure we get back in contention to win races at the upcoming events.

"In terms of outcome, for the first time this season we scored points with only one car. Lando, after a strong recovery in the race, was in fact involved in an accident while challenging Oscar, which put him out of the race. This resulted in contact between the two cars due to a misjudgement by Lando.

"The team appreciated that Lando immediately took responsibility for a situation which has cost him important points in the Championship. We will now regroup, take our time to review a few things and make sure we come back stronger, and continue what has been an extremely positive season so far."