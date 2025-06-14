Canadian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tricky Friday, but it's a tricky track.

"It's a lot of fun to drive, but it's just low grip with a lot of bumps. I think we're there or thereabouts, but we've got a few improvements to make overnight to put us in the best position for Qualifying. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "It's been an interesting Friday. It's been a little bit tricky at points, but it's also looked good at points. I think the competition looks very close, and there's still work to do on which tyres will be best for Qualifying. We'll analyse what we can do overnight and see where we can find a bit more."

Andrea Stella: "Overall, a productive day for us, we had chance to work through several test items with lots of information gathered. The track was very slippery and bumpy in both sessions and both Lando and Oscar needed to make some adaptations from a driving point of view.

"We did quite a lot of setup work to find a good balance, which improved throughout the day, but there is still some performance to unlock in what is clearly going to be a tight weekend in which Mercedes are, not unexpectedly, very competitive so far. We'll now make some evaluations over night to decide our configuration for tomorrow."