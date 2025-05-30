Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

30/05/2025

Oscar Piastri: "It was an up-and-down day, but think it ended pretty well.

"The conditions are a bit tricky with these temperatures, so it's going to make for an interesting day tomorrow. Our competitors look quick as well, so I think it's going to be a very tight battle in Qualifying. We'll make some tweaks overnight to put ourselves in the strongest position for tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "It was a reasonable Friday, the car felt good in general. We experimented with a few things in FP2, which was useful, and I think we have a good direction to go in for tomorrow."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a positive first day of running here in Barcelona, where we were able to successfully complete our run plan with minimal interruptions. We know the competition will be particularly tight this weekend, as has been the case at previous circuits with similar track characteristics, notably Japan and Imola, so it's been important to hit the ground running. We've made a good start today and have plenty of data to analyse as we go into Saturday."

