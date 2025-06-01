Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really happy to have won today.

"It was a great weekend overall. The pace was really good. We could turn it on when we needed to. It's been a great year so far and this weekend's been exactly the kind of weekend I was looking for. We executed everything we needed to when it counted and that's all you can ask for. The team gave me a great car once again, and I'm very proud of the work we've done. There was a lot of support in the grandstands, so thanks to the crowd for being out there. We couldn't have ended the triple header any better as a team."

Lando Norris: "It was a good, fun race and for us to end this triple-header with a one-two is even better. Congrats to Oscar, he drove a very good race today. I didn't quite have the pace to match him but we gave it our best shot. It's a long race, and anything could have happened in the end. We were under pressure with the Safety Car restart, but we managed it really well and kept position. I'm happy to go back home with good points for the team."

Andrea Stella: "We end this European triple-header with a strong performance in Barcelona and further confirmation of the MCL39's competitiveness. Throughout the weekend both drivers and the team were able to extract a very high level of performance from the car, which enabled us to secure this one-two today, our third of the season. The team executed the strategy and the pit stops well, making what could have been quite a tense race very smooth. We now head back to Woking to regroup and prepare before heading to Canada in two weeks' time."