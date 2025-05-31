Spanish Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm very happy with today. It's been a good weekend so far. The car's been mega today, and I feel like I've been able to put in some good laps.

"Thank you to the team for all the hard work. This was very different twelve months ago, so to have turned it around in the best way is a great result. We'll make sure we try to get a good start tomorrow and bring home the points."

Lando Norris: "A decent result today. I think the pace is definitely there. We just didn't get the most out of the car on a couple of corners, but it's a good result for the team. A nice one-two, and a good place to start for tomorrow. We've got a lot of quick guys behind us, so we won't count them out, but we've got the best car underneath us. We'll do our best to bring home maximum points."

Andrea Stella: "We're pleased to come away from Qualifying with a Spanish GP front-row lockout for the first time since 1998. The team have done a great job to bring a competitive car here this weekend. Both Oscar and Lando put good laps in throughout Qualifying. On Oscar's side, he executed a great lap and managed to get everything that was available from the car. On Lando's side, he just lost a bit of time on the exit of a couple of corners in Q3 but was still competitive enough to secure the front-row lockout.

"We'll work hard tonight to plan for tomorrow's race. The competition are not far behind, so we need to make sure we capitalise on these good starting positions. It should be an exciting race for the fans."