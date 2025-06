"Pretty much perfect," admits Piastri

Barcelona win is "up there", among the best of his other victories admits Oscar Piastri.

Be it taxes, recycling rubbish, self-service tills, every day it appears that we, the customer, are doing more and more of the actual work.

And then, when someone does finally fulfil a service for you, be it a delivery to your door or whatever, you are asked to rate their service. "How did we do?" demands the email.

More often than not we ignore these however on those rare occasions when we do feel a response is warranted, no matter how good the service we never give a ten, just a nine. We subsequently explain that if awarded a ten the company has nothing to strive for, that there is always room for improvement.

And with that in mind, Oscar Piastri does not believe his lights to flag victory in Barcelona was his best.

"It's definitely up there," he told reporters. "I don't know if it's the best one, but certainly it's been a strong one," he added.

""You know, it's pretty hard to complain with the results we've had this weekend," he continued. "Just the effort that's gone in, and analysing some of the things from last week that we could have done better, I think we turned it around very nicely and got back to the form we wanted to be on."

"It's been a really good weekend from basically start to finish," he subsequently told Sky Sports. "FP2 to now, it's been pretty much perfect.

"We executed everything we needed to today. A great start, managed the first stint well, good pit stops and stuck to our guns on our strategy. We executed it pretty much perfectly. I can't ask for more.

"This weekend in particular we've done a very good job of finding every bit we can," he continued. "Friday we thought quite a few teams were in the mix with us. After Saturday, I think we felt like we'd found some more. That was very satisfying."

