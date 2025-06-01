I'm not Ice Boy, insists Piastri

Championship leader, Oscar Piastri dismisses talk that he could be 'related' to Iceman Kimi Raikkonen.

While his teammate wears his heart on his sleeve - and then some - making almost no attempt to hide his emotions, especially when he feels he has screwed-up, Piastri gives nothing away.

Should he make a mistake and spin, claim pole position by half-a-second, perceive team orders that benefit his teammate or claim his third successive win, the reaction is almost always the same. Like a good Poker player, he doesn't show his hand.

When it was pointed out to the Australian that on social media, there is a growing feeling that his "nonchalant attitude" is similar to Kimi Raikkonen, and some jokingly refer to him as the Iceman's son, Piastri replied: "I'm not sure I want to go under the name Ice Boy!

"I think the emotions are different each time," he continued. "Certainly, there's been qualifyings and races where it's not been nonchalant and there's been a lot of emotion behind them. But then there's others where you go out and you know that if you do a good enough job, you can achieve the result you want.

"Don't get me wrong," he added, "it's incredibly satisfying, but I think I'm just not a particularly emotional person. That's just how I am, really.

"Don't get me wrong," he insisted, "there are still moments that I am emotional, but I also know that today... It's a nice thing to have, starting on pole, but it's not the end of the weekend. The points are tomorrow.

"After the races, it depends a bit on the race. If you've had a battle with someone the whole race and then you win, then yeah, you're pretty pumped up. But if you've got a bit of a gap, then you kind of know with a few laps to go that it's going to go your way, and then it doesn't spill over so much. So yeah, that's just how I am."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Barcelona here.