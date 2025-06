Canadian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "After a weekend away from racing I'm excited to get back on track. It was great to spend some time with the team back in Woking last week, where we were able to look back on the season so far while also working hard to prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix.

"Montreal is a great city and I love racing there. We'll be doing everything we can to fight for the win and bring home more important points."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm feeling very positive and focused heading to Montreal. It's a good opportunity to keep up the strong momentum and I'm looking forward to taking on the fast, low-downforce track.

"The win in Barcelona was a good all-round weekend for me and I'm happy to get straight back to racing after the weekend off. The team are doing a great job across the board and together, we continue to push thanks to all the hard work."

Andrea Stella: "It's been a productive week away from the track to come together as a team and assess our season so far. It's clear that despite a strong start to the season, our competitors remain very close to us and that our full concentration needs to remain on delivering and extracting performance every single weekend.

"Turning our attention to the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, we know that Montreal throws up plenty of excitement as a challenging track with often unpredictable weather. As always, we head into the weekend focusing on ourselves and what we need to do to improve as a team."

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.361km/2.709miles

Total race distance: 305.270km/189.685miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C4, Medium: C5 and Soft: C6.