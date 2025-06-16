A warning for Bearman

Oliver Bearman has been given a warning for failing to follow the race director's instructions, a breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the FIA International Sporting Code

The event notes instructed drivers that if they left the track at Turn 13 they were required to drive through the escape area and only re-enter after Turn 14 after the end of an orange line running parallel to the track after the turn.

Bearman was attempting to overtake Franco Colapinto on the outside at Turn 13 but was unable to complete the overtake on track and drove through the run-off area and when rejoining the right wheels of his car crossed the end of the orange line. He fell in behind the Alpine so the relative positions of the cars was unchanged.

Bearman explained to the stewards that because of the trajectory of his car he had no choice but to clip the end of the orange line. Had he taken a different line the angle at which he would have rejoined would potentially have been unsafe for Colapinto. He also pointed out that the run-off area was dirty with limited grip. However, he accepted that he could have reduced speed through the run-off area.

The stewards determined that Bearman could have done more to avoid running over the orange line but he did not do so in an unsafe manner and gained no advantage. In the circumstances they imposed a warning on the Haas driver.