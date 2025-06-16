Ocon cleared of erratic driving

The Montreal stewards have opted to take no further action over Esteban Ocon's alleged erratic driving during today's race.

During the Safety Car period Ocon was in the pit exit road with Carlos Sainz following some distance behind.

As the Haas driver approached turn 2 (still inside the pit exit road), he slowed and Sainz nearly collided with the rear of his car and had to take evasive action by driving onto the grass.

Sainz said that he was taken by surprise by more aggressive braking by Ocon than he had expected.

The Frenchman explained that he braked where he did because he heard an audible warning of a double yellow zone and a double yellow delta warning appeared on his wheel.

Positioning data confirmed that the area between turns 1 and 2 was a double yellow sector.

In the circumstances the stewards were satisfied that Ocon was legitimately reducing speed to comply with the double yellow delta and therefore the driver's actions were not erratic or potentially dangerous and he was not driving unnecessarily slowly.