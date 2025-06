Domenicali backs Vasseur

F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali believes that Fred Vasseur, his successor at the helm of Ferrari, will weather the current media storm.

Runners-up to McLaren last year, and having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, great things were expected from Ferrari this season.

However, with only three appearances on the podium - none of which were on the top step - and all scored by Charles Leclerc - Hamilton's high point being a Sprint win in China, the Maranello outfit has slipped to third in the standings and is only just ahead of Red Bull which effectively only has one point scoring driver.

In recent weeks there has been speculation linking Christian Horner with a move to Ferrari, while the Italian media has intensified its criticism of the team and particularly Vasseur.

In Canada the Frenchman hit out at the speculation insisting that it didn't so much bother him but that it was undermining the rest of the team and damaging morale.

Domenicali, who joined Ferrari after graduating in 1991, and was team principal from 2008 to 2014, is fully aware of the poison chalice that is the role at Ferrari, and has thrown his support behind Vasseur.

"He is doing a great job and must remain strong on his objectives," he tells L'Equipe. "He needs to disconnect from the external noise and conserve his energy to keep pushing forward.

"I've told him, and I say it again now, I believe in him," he adds. "He must not let these attacks weaken him; criticism is always part of the job.

"Let him work in peace," urges the Italian, "that's how Ferrari will get back to the top."

While Ferrari's last drivers' title came with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, Domenicali oversaw the most recent constructors' title in 2008.