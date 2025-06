Thailand approves $1.2bn bid for Grand Prix

A government spokesperson confirms that the Thai cabinet has approved a $1.2bn bid to host an F1 race in Bangkok.

"In the next two to three years, Thailand will have world-class competition, which we never thought would actually happen in Thailand," said Jirayu Houngsub, confirming that the first of five races should take place in 2028.

The move has the full support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who attended the Monaco Grand Prix last month and held a number of meetings with F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

Revealing that the bid is worth about $1.23bn (914m), Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthon confirmed that the race will take place on a 3.54-mile street circuit located between the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station and Chatuchak Park, to the north of the centre of Bangkok, and not at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, which currently hosts MotoGP.

Only yesterday, it was confirmed that Montreal will continue to host F1 until 2035, as the sport seeks to secure a number of long-term contracts. On the other hand, in F1's traditional European heartland, a number of events are to be held on a rotating basis, among them Spa, which becomes a biennial event from 2027.

Meanwhile, plans to upgrade Kyalami, which hosted 21 grands prix between 1967 and 1993, have been approved by the FIA.

Currently Grade 2, plans submitted by UK-based Apex Circuit Designs would bring it up to Grade 1, the required standard for F1.

"Selected works will be actioned pending the successful outcome of South Africa's place on the Formula 1 calendar and Kyalami being selected as the preferred hosting venue," read a brief statement.

"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami," said circuit owner, Toby Venter. "We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil.

This is a defining moment for South African motorsport," he added. "When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

"The FIA's acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey."

Only last month, Stefano Domenicali, who has consistently urged that the sport is "missing one continent", admitted that three projects were being considered, Kyalami, as well as a street circuit in Cape Town and another proposed circuit in Rwanda.

With the sport limited to 24 races, the addition of Thailand and Kyalami will only put further pressure on a number of existing events, most likely meaning that more European grands prix will find themselves on a rotating basis.,

Only last week, officials in Imola revealed their determination to return to the schedule after being dropped in favour of Barcelona, as Spain hosts two races in 2026.