F1 continues in Montreal until 2035

F1 has announced another mega contract extension, as the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is set to remain on the schedule until 2035.

Formula 1 announced today that the Canadian Grand Prix will race into its seventh decade following a new agreement with the Promoter, Octane Racing Group, and the Governments of Canada and Quebec, that will see the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve remain on the calendar through to the 2035 season inclusive. The renewal also included a long-term extension to Bell Media's media rights deal.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the oldest Formula 1 race held outside Europe, with last week's event marking the 54th edition since its inaugural running in 1967. The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, named after the legendary Canadian F1 driver, became the permanent host in 1978 and is a firm favourite among drivers and fans alike, known for its heavy-braking chicanes, famous hairpin, and the iconic Wall of Champions.

Four current drivers - George Russell, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso - have claimed victory at the 4.36 km circuit. Hamilton shares the record for most wins at the venue with Michael Schumacher, both having triumphed seven times.

In recent years, the promoter, Octane Racing Group, has made significant investments in the event, modernising infrastructure to meet the growing demands as the sport continues to expand globally. This investment will continue and be vital in continuing to enhance the event in the years ahead.

In addition, the promoter, alongside stakeholders from the Canadian Government, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, the Government of Quebec, the Ministry of Tourism (Quebec), the City of Montreal, Tourism Montreal, and the Societe du parc Jean-Drapeau, supported Formula 1's efforts to rationalise the race calendar by agreeing to move the event to an earlier slot from 2026 onwards.

"As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix," said Stefano Domenicali, "a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve.

"Montreal is an incredible city," he added, "full of energy and passionate fans, and I am delighted to confirm that we will continue racing here through to the 2035 season and that our media rights deal with Bell Media is also extending in the long term.

"I would like to thank the promoter, Octane Racing Group, for their continued efforts in upgrading this iconic venue in recent years, and all local, regional, and national political stakeholders who have worked closely together to make this event what it is today. I would also like to thank our incredible Canadian fans. I look forward to creating more unforgettable moments in Montreal with you over the next 10 years."

"We are incredibly proud to confirm that the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada will continue its yearly stop in Montreal for another decade, through 2035," added Jean-Philippe Paradis, Senior Vice-President, Bell Business Markets Sales and Wholesale Services President, Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada. "This renewed agreement reflects the iconic status of our race, with its rich heritage, its unique setting in a city where F1 takes over downtown, and its place on the global stage.

"We're thrilled to offer fans, communities, and the world ten more years of world-class racing, as we work to build a best-in-class Grand Prix that showcases Canada, Quebec, and Montreal at their very best. With a clear strategy to elevate the event across sport, entertainment, and technology, we thank our incredible partners: the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Montreal, Tourisme Montreal, and Parc Jean-Drapeau for their renewed trust, as well as Formula 1 for their continued confidence. A special thanks to our amazing team, whose passion brings this event to life each year."

A joint quote from Valerie Plante, Mayor of Montreal, Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudiere region, Carlos Leitao, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, Yves Lalumiere, President and CEO, Tourisme Montreal and Veronique Doucet, General Manager of Societe du parc Jean-Drapeau, said: "We are proud to renew this important multi-stakeholder partnership with Formula One World Championship (FOWC). The Canadian Grand Prix is not only the biggest event in the country, it is also one of the most appreciated in the world. It makes our city vibrate and shine on the international scene, while generating significant economic benefits for Canadian businesses and citizens. This announcement is a concrete expression of our shared commitment to further develop the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix and ensure its unrivalled success for years to come."