Las Vegas extends contract

Las Vegas Grand Prix and Formula One Management have formally extended the event's contract until 2027.

With F1 the promoter of the event - the first time this has happened in the sport's history - the move was never in any doubt, especially as Clark County had already confirmed the event taking place through to 2032.

"We've agreed collectively that we're going to do a two-year extension for 2026 and '27," said Emily Prazer, president of the Las Vegas GP, at the weekend, days after the event appeared on the 2026 schedule.

"We want to make sure that we're continuing to evolve what we're doing," she added. "But the intent is a much longer-term arrangement.

"As we all know, the race has had its challenges, but we're coming out the other side. So we want to make sure that it continues to work for both sides. So collectively, we sat down and agreed that was the best approach. We're very much planning longer-term, but that's kind of where we're at right now."

The event is likely to continue in its November slot - the weekend before Thanksgiving - traditionally one of the 'quietest' months in the city commercially.

However, the Grand Prix has changed that, with last year's event claimed to have generated $934m (690m) in revenue and around $45m (33m) in taxes.

"The length of extensions don't really reflect anything other than it just makes sense incrementally," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors authority, "we know what's going to happen over the next couple of years.

"We're planning on this being a permanent race; we'll just keep planning extensions that will probably expand as we go forward."

In its determination to establish F1 in the city, Formula One Management has invested a huge amount of money in Grand Prix Plaza, the 39-acre complex that serves as the pit and paddock complex over the grand prix weekend and also houses various immersive fan experiences including F1 X, F1 Drive and F1 Hub throughout the year.