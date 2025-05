It's official, F1 is Mickey Mouse

F1 has announced a new partnership with Disney's Mickey & Friends beginning in 2026.

According to today's release, "Disney's Mickey Mouse is one of the most beloved and recognizable characters of all time, so fans can look forward to seeing Mickey & Friends in the high-speed world of Formula 1 through experiences, content, and merchandise around the globe.

"The new relationship is turbocharged by the two brands' shared affinity for creativity, entertainment, and innovation, to bring fans together around the globe through unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experiences. More information will be shared on the activity in the coming months."

We are helpfully advised that in recent years Formula 1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans and data shows that more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively follow the sport across the EU and US, while 54% of followers on TikTok and 40% on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

"Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1. "It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we're introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide. It's a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can't wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond."

"As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love," added Tasia Filippatos, Disney Consumer Products President. "This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike."

The release ends with the tip that "fans can follow Mickey & Friends on their Formula 1 adventure via @mickeymouse and @f1 on social media to keep up to date on how the iconic characters are going to be living life in the fast lane in 2026!"

Lego, Mickey & Friends... what next, Barbie, Peppa Pig, Ronal McDonald.

On a more serious note, F1's current broadcaster in the US is ESPN which is owned by Disney, so there is an obvious crossover, though on the other hand the American multinational mass media and entertainment giant has a reputation for its 'woke' approach these days, which in turn has led to more than a few financial disasters.

Back in 2009, long before Liberty Media came on the scene, Disney considered buying F1 but eventually decided the sport was too controversial, however, under Liberty it has moved in a totally different direction and almost entirely changed the sport's demographic.

With that in mind, our 2023 article Making F1 Marvel(lous)? (link) in which we suggested F1 had missed out in not having the likes of action figures or cartoons, may prove to have been some sort of blueprint, for attitudes are quickly changing.